Josephine Baisden Hightower

JOSEPHINE "Nanny" BAISDEN HIGHTOWER, 92, of Milton, W.Va., passed away peacefully surrounded by family at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House on Friday, December 16, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Billie Hightower; a son, Gary Hightower; and two grandsons. Josephine is survived by three daughters: Billie Jo "BJ" Moore, Roberta "Rose" (Jimmie) Edmunds, and Robin Bryan. She was "Nanny" to nine grandchildren: Angie (Mike) Hill, Chris (Nicke) Moore, Chasity Smith, Gary (Connie) Hightower, Trudy (Jamie) Clagg, Tara Goodwin, Tad Dean, Jacob Bryan and Abigail Brown, as well as fourteen great grandchildren and sixteen great-great-grandchildren, to carry on her legacy. Josephine was born February 19, 1930, in Logan, W.Va., to the late James and Sadie Baisden. She was one of twelve children. She was preceded in death by eight of them. Surviving siblings include Barbara Meade, Jerry (Donna) Baisden and David (Sheila) Baisden. She was employed at the shoe factory in Huntington, W.Va., then began working for Kmart. After retirement from there she enjoyed life by making quilts and decorating cakes as a hobby. Family, friends and others whose lives she has touched are invited to Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, W.Va., on Sunday, December 18, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. to reminisce, grieve and support each other in honor of her life. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Monday, December 19, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Mark Hesson with burial to follow at Bias Chapel Cemetery, Milton, W.Va. The family has requested, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Huntington in her honor. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
