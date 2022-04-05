JOSEPHINE OWENS MAYO JOHNSON, 94, of Huntington, passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022, at The Village of Riverview in Barboursville, W.Va. She was born April 20, 1927, a daughter of the late James Lincoln Owens and Frankie Haynie Owens. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, James Owens, Andrew Owens, Robert Owens and John Owens, and two sisters, Era Blatt and Marguerite Lafon. Josephine was a member of Westmoreland United Methodist Church. She was retired from Owens-Illinois, serving as secretary in the Machine Repair Department for 42 years, her only place of employment. After retirement she served as a volunteer in the office of Hospice of Huntington. She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Bob McGlone of Huntington; a grandson, Robbie (Michelle) Robson of Ceredo; a granddaughter, Rachel (Josh) Perry of Kenova; and five great-grandchildren, Raelyn Stevens, Annessa Robson, Daxton Robson, Emoree Robson, and Jacob Perry. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Reger Funeral Home Chapel, Huntington, with Pastor Bob McGlone officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Family and friends may visit from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Alzheimer’s Association or Westmoreland United Methodist Church. Condolences may be made at www.regerfh.com

