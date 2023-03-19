JOSEPHINE "JOJO" PERRY, 85 of Jackson, Ohio, formerly of Huntington, W.Va., passed away peacefully on March 16, 2023, at Jenkins Community Care.

She was born July 4, 1937, in Cabin Creek, W.Va., to the late Alice Germain and Lyle McCormick. She attended East Bank High School and graduated in 1955. After raising her four children she went back to school and earned her degree as a Licensed Practical Nurse. She worked as a nurse for over 40 years for Dr. Shy and Brownfield in Westmoreland and was employed with HIMG until she retired in 2016.

