JOSEPHINE "JOJO" PERRY, 85 of Jackson, Ohio, formerly of Huntington, W.Va., passed away peacefully on March 16, 2023, at Jenkins Community Care.
She was born July 4, 1937, in Cabin Creek, W.Va., to the late Alice Germain and Lyle McCormick. She attended East Bank High School and graduated in 1955. After raising her four children she went back to school and earned her degree as a Licensed Practical Nurse. She worked as a nurse for over 40 years for Dr. Shy and Brownfield in Westmoreland and was employed with HIMG until she retired in 2016.
She loved working, traveling and spending time with her family. She spent years attending her kids' and grandkids' athletic events and was their number one supporter.
Jo married John Elmer Perry, of Huntington, W.Va., on July 1, 1961. They were happily married for 45 years.
Jo was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband, John, sisters Janet Smith and Patricia McCormick, and daughter-in-law Deb Chirtea-Perry.
She is survived by her four children, John (Terri) Perry, Huntington, W.Va., Mark Perry, Michele (David) Furbee, Jackson, Ohio, and Todd Perry, Virginia Beach, Va. Her grandchildren, who lovingly called her "Gramma "JoJo," Justine and Olivia Perry, Brandon Brooks, Madison, Cayenne, Tucker and Dakota Perry and Taylor Perry. Additional survivors include her five sisters, Willie Hancock, Huntington, W.Va., Margie Loy, Mary Moses and Brenda (Rick) Towle of California, Anne Straight, Foreston, Ill., and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff of Jenkins Community Care who provided outstanding and loving care for their mother and to Dr. Shawn Coffman for the exceptional care he provided for many years.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local animal shelter or to Little Victories Animal Rescue, Ona, W.Va.
At Jo's request, the family will celebrate her life in a private gathering and graveside service. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.
