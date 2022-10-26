JOSHUA KANE EVANS, 35, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away October 23, 2022. Funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Rev. Greg Dial and Rev. Heron Adkins. Burial will be in Bowen Cemetery. He was born November 17, 1986 in Huntington, a son of Scott and Tina Adkins, of Huntington. He was a veteran of the US Army. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Bessie Francis Adkins; aunt, Sherri Renae Adkins; sister, Emily Ann Adkins; brother, Patrick DeMarco. Josh is survived by his wife, Amber Adkins; daughter, Cashlei Burd, of Huntington; sister, Courtney Adkins (Jesse Tate) of Hurricane, W.Va.; brothers, Michael Evans (Laura) of South Charleston, W.Va., David Evans (Kara) of Cincinnati, Ohio, Nic Adkins of Huntington, Quentin Adkins (Emily) of Huntington and Chris Adkins (Parnian) of Huntington; maternal grandfather, Herbert "Pappy" Adkins of Huntington; paternal grandmother, Judy Adkins of Barboursville; two special cousins Parker and Spencer Williamson; five nieces and four nephews and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins. Visitation will be from noon-1 p.m. Wednesday at the Wallace Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
