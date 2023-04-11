Joshua Todd Hendrick
JOSHUA TODD HENDRICK, 42 of Huntington, W.Va., died Monday April 3, 2023, at his residence. Funeral service will be conducted noon Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Robin Crouch officiating. Burial will be in Herrenkohl Cemetery, Lesage, W.Va. Joshua was born July 7, 1980, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of Robert Jack and Glenna Waugh Hendrick of Huntington. He worked previously as a Machinist with US Equipment. He attended New Baptist Church. He had a love for music and enjoyed playing the trumpet for Cabell Midland High School and the Marshall University Marching Band. Additional survivors include his brother, Eric (Ashley) Hendrick of Huntington, and two special nieces, Harper and Finley Hendrick. Pallbearers will be Connor Early, Ryan, Steve, Chad and Eric Hendrick and Joe Waugh. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon Wednesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

