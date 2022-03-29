JOYCE ANN ADKINS, 74, of Barboursville, W.Va., died Sunday, March 27, 2022. She was born May 28, 1947, in Mount Gay, W.Va., a daughter of the late Willis and Elizabeth Short Simpkins. She was also preceded in death by a son, Steven Adkins. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Jennings L. Adkins; two sons, Willis G. Adkins of Barboursville, W.Va., and Gregory L. Adkins of Ona, W.Va.; a granddaughter, Caitlyn Adkins. Joyce was a loving mother and wife. She was a member of the Barboursville Church of God, and a member of DAV Chapter 2 Auxiliary and VFW Post 1064 Auxiliary. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va., with Michael Abshire officiating. The burial will follow in Franklin Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral. Condolences can be left at www.handleyfh.com.
