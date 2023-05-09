Joyce Ann Deitz
SYSTEM

JOYCE ANN DEITZ, 70 of Huntington, W.Va., passed away, Saturday, April 29, 2023, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, W.Va. She was born November 1, 1952, in Huntington, W.Va., the daughter of Ethel Lou Finley Wechsler of Kenova, W.Va., and the late Bill Deitz. She was a former Millwright with Hamer Lumber in Kenova, W.Va. In addition to her mother, she is survived by three children, Jason E. Deitz (Debbie) of Cross Lanes, W.Va., Angela Smallwood Barker (Scott) of Ashland, Ky., and Joshua Deitz of Clarksburg, W.Va.; sisters Teresa Childers and Dianna Medley, both of South Point, Ohio; brothers Ron Wechsler (Barbara) of Kenova, W.Va., and Charles Michael Weshsler (Kelli) of Ashland, Ky.; special friend Craig Zappin of Huntington, W.Va., and a host of grandchildren. Special thanks to Teresa Childers and Dianna Medley for their exceptional and loving caregiving they provided for Joyce. A memorial service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 12, 2023, at the Catlettsburg Freewill Baptist Church, Catlettsburg, Ky., with Pastor Roger Branham officiating. A family burial will follow in Dock's Creek Cemetery, Kenova, W.Va. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary and Cremation Services, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, W.Va., near Barboursville, is caring for the family. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.

