JOYCE ANN DIXON, 81, of Huntington, passed away on Friday, December 25, 2020, at St. Mary’s Medical Center. A family gathering will be held in the springtime. Joyce was born on April 4, 1939, in Wayne County, to the late Albert and Elsie Crockett Cornwell. Joyce was an avid reader and loved to craft. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Dixon; four brothers, James Franklin Cornwell, Billy Jack Cornwell, John David Cornwell and Albert Douglas Cornwell; and one stepson, John David Dixon. She is survived by one son, Brian Cornwell of Chattanooga, Tenn.; one brother, Harold Cornwell of Buena Vista, Va.; and one sister, Virginia Jefferson of Lawrenceburg, Ky.; one granddaughter, Meagan Cornwell; step-grandsons, John and Michael Dixon; step-granddaughter, Eldina Cardoza of Oklahoma; three great-grandchildren, Bella Leming, Judson Leming Jr. and Bria Cornwell, all of Ft. Oglethorpe, Ga.; and numerous nieces and nephews. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.