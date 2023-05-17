JOYCE ANN KNAPP VOORHEES of Hurricane, W.Va., died May 13. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. May 18 at Ascension Catholic Church, 905 Hickory Mills Rd., Hurricane. Burial will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Scott Depot, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. May 17 at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, W.Va.

