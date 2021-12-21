JOYCE ANN LUCAS, 82, of Wilmington, N.C., died Wednesday, December 15, 2021. She was born February 9, 1939, in West Virginia, to the late Basil Reed and Mabel Hoosier Reed. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Peggy Hicks, and brother, Jack Griffith. Survivors include her husband, Don Lucas; sons, Stephen Lucas and David Lucas; grandson, Daniel Lucas, granddaughter, Devin Lucas; great-granddaughters, Anna Lucas and Ella Lucas; sisters, Carol Waters and Patty Wolf; and many nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 22, at Andrews Market Street Chapel, 1617 Market St., Wilmington, NC 28403. The family will receive visitors one hour prior, beginning at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Oleander Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

