JOYCE ARLENE MCINTOSH, 71, widow of Collins McIntosh, passed away on Friday, January 22, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 24, 2021, at Grace Gospel Church by Dr. Keith Weibe Jr. Burial will follow in Union Hill Cemetery, Chesapeake, Ohio. Joyce was born on November 1, 1949, in Huntington, W.Va., the daughter of the late John Ross Jr. and Teresa Hall Ross. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded by two grandsons, Joshua and Shawn Harless. She was a retired sales associate with Kmart Dept. Stores. She was a member of Grace Gospel Church, where she was active in the Bereavement Dinner Ministry. She is survived by her two sisters and brother-in-law, Judith Cook and Janet and Fred Hitchings; granddaughter, Amanda Thompson; and four great-grandchildren, Zoey, Aaron, Josie and Jaycee Thompson; and many nieces. Friends may call from 1:30 p.m. until service time at the church. Reger Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Grace Gospel Missionary Fund. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

