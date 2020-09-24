Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

JOYCE JACKSON, 83, of Huntington, W.Va., born to Ruth Murrell on Dec. 22, 1936, in Milton, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020. Preceded in death by mother; companion, John Paul Jones; son, John Odas Holley II. Survived by daughters, Holly Winkler, Candy and Dewy Woods, Mary and Brian Nash; son, Kent and Midge Holley; several grandchildren and greats. Wishes to Mom: Go catch your dreams; be young and pretty forever; we’ll see you again; you were loved. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.