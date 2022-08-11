JOYCE JEANETTE SPURLOCK, 84 of Streetsboro, Ohio, passed away Monday, August 8, 2022. She was born May 28, 1938, in Kenova, W.Va., to Jean and Phoebe Heise Mays. Survivors include two sons, five grandchildren, one great-grandchild and a daughter-in-law. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Roy C., two sons and three siblings. A graveside service will be held at noon on Friday, August 12, 2022, at White Chapel Memorial Park in Barboursville, W.Va., with Rev. William Snyder officiating. Condolences and memories of Joyce may be shared at www.sscfuneralhomes.com.

