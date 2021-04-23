JOYCE KAY WATTS, 59, of Hurricane, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, April 21, 2021. She was born August 1, 1961, a daughter of the late Ervin and Faye Black. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Deborah Kay Watts; a sister, Thelma Jean Barnes; and a brother, Mitchell Black. Joyce is survived by her husband of 42 years, Freddie Watts; son, Freddie Dale (Mandy) Watts of Hamlin, W.Va.; granddaughters, Sarah, Grace and Ava Watts of Hamlin, and Brooklyn Kay Watts of Hurricane, all whom she loved very much; two brothers, Virgil (Retha) Black of Harts, W.Va., and Billy (Linda) Black of Hamlin; three sisters, Patty (Danny) Browning of Harts, Diane (Jackie) Mounts of Ranger, W.Va., and Violet (Robert) Watts of Salt Rock, W.Va.; and a host of nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Handley Funeral Home, Hamlin, with Rev. Michael Browning officiating. Burial will follow in Lincoln Memorial Park, Hamlin. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. CDC guidelines will be observed, with face masks and social distancing required. Friends may express their condolences at www.handleyfh.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you