JOYCE KYLE BOSTER FISHER, 88, of Huntington, W.Va., entered into eternal rest on Friday, December 2, 2022, at Huntington Health and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Friday, December 9, 2022, at Chapman's Mortuary, with Pastor Dustin McCune officiating. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Kyle, as she was preferred to be called, was born on June 11, 1934, to Bill and Marie Kyle, who preceded her in death. She graduated from Barboursville High School, and worked as a secretary. Kyle is survived by her beloved children, of whom she was very proud: Stephen Boster (Lisa), Kimberly Peterson (Joe), and Kristina Joyce; five grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild. She is survived by one sister, Carolyn Sue Kyle, and her companion, Clyde Collins Jr., both of whom were very supportive of Kyle on her last years. The family wishes to thank the caregivers from Right at Home and Huntington Health and Rehabilitation for the kindness they showed her during her later years. Contributions in Kyle's memory may be made to Help for Animals, One Humane Way, Barboursville, WV, or floral tributes would be welcome if preferred. Friends may visit one hour prior to service time Friday, December 9, 2022, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
