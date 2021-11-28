JOYCE LEIGH CURRY, 75, passed away November 19, 2021. She was born August 19, 1946, in Huntington, West Virginia, to the late Donald and Lyndle (Plymale) Rowe. She was a longtime member of Mount Sterling Baptist Church, where she sang with her family. Joyce loved animals, especially dogs and cats. She also enjoyed listening to her nephew, Kenny Curry, play bluegrass music. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carson Curry; son, Jamie Curry; and brother-in-law, Major Curry. Joyce is survived by her son, Don Curry; granddaughter, Karson Jo Curry; sister, Judy Curry; and several other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at Schoedinger Grove City, 3920 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio, where funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. Interment and Graveside Service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at Pres Friley Cemetery, Kiahsville, W.Va. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or extend condolences.

