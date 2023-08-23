The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Joyce Lorraine Jenkins
SYSTEM

JOYCE LORRAINE JENKINS, 100, of Harrison, Ohio, formerly of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Monday, August 21, 2023, at Shawneesprings of Harrison Care Facility. The visitation will take place on Thursday, August 24 from noon to 1 p.m. at Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. A graveside service will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Spring Valley Memory Gardens.

Joyce was born on March 11, 1923, in Hamlin, South Dakota, daughter of Oscar and Hilma Salonen. Preceded in death by her parents, her husband Ezra Jenkins, sisters Geneva Baker, Ivadelle Juntti, brothers William Salonen, Leslie Salonen, Gordon Salonen, Vern Salonen, and Lowell Salonen. She is survived by her daughter Brenda and husband Chuck Hail, granddaughter Melissa and husband Sean Poloskey, great-grandson Max Poloskey, great-granddaughter Hannah Poloskey; sister-in-law Charmane Salonen and a host of nieces and nephews.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you