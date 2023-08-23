JOYCE LORRAINE JENKINS, 100, of Harrison, Ohio, formerly of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Monday, August 21, 2023, at Shawneesprings of Harrison Care Facility. The visitation will take place on Thursday, August 24 from noon to 1 p.m. at Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. A graveside service will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Spring Valley Memory Gardens.
Joyce was born on March 11, 1923, in Hamlin, South Dakota, daughter of Oscar and Hilma Salonen. Preceded in death by her parents, her husband Ezra Jenkins, sisters Geneva Baker, Ivadelle Juntti, brothers William Salonen, Leslie Salonen, Gordon Salonen, Vern Salonen, and Lowell Salonen. She is survived by her daughter Brenda and husband Chuck Hail, granddaughter Melissa and husband Sean Poloskey, great-grandson Max Poloskey, great-granddaughter Hannah Poloskey; sister-in-law Charmane Salonen and a host of nieces and nephews.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
MATTHEW RYAN NORRIS, 29 of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. Fun…
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com.
Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication.
Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.