JOYCE LOU MITCHELL, 72, of Huntington, mother of Melissa Corsi, died March 31 at home. She had worked in the accounting department at INCO. Honoring her wishes, she will be cremated and no services will be conducted. Inurnment will be at Spring Hill Cemetery. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

