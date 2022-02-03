JOYCE LOUISE SKEENS, 85, of Prichard, W.Va., passed away Monday, January 31, 2022, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Mrs. Skeens was born June 19, 1936, in Prichard, West Virginia, to the late Arthur Herbert and Florence Louise Bellomy Hooser. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wilburn Skeens, two sisters, Roberta (Jack) Skeens, Mary (Russ) Adkins, and a brother, Ronnie Hooser. She is survived by two daughters, Debra Louise Skeens and Dianna Lynn Daniels; one brother, Arthur Herbert (Tenny) Hooser Jr.; two special daughters, Donna Hounshell and Rhonda Boone; one granddaughter, Kayla Jo Daniels; one sister-in-law, Judy Hooser; one special grandson, Nathan (Elise) Hatten; one special granddaughter, Bethany (Dakota) Hay; five special great-grandchildren; and one special great-granddaughter on the way. She also leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews. She was a Homemaker, a 50-year member of The Eastern Star Marcum Chapter No. 61 of Ceredo and a faithful member of Bellomy Chapel Community Church. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, February 4, 2022, at Wilson Funeral Home in Louisa, Ky., with Bro. Roy Akers and Bro. Timothy Rose officiating. Burial will follow in the Lakin Cemetery. Friends may visit the family on Thursday, February 3, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Wilson Funeral Home. The family requests that everyone attending please wear a face mask. All care has been entrusted to Wilson Funeral Home.

