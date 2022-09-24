JOYCE LOVEJOY, 70, of Branchland, W.Va., passed away September 21, 2022, in St. Mary's Medical Center.
Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Sunday, September 25, 2022, at McClarity Fork Church, Branchland. Burial will be in Carper-Cooper Cemetery, Griffithsville, W.Va.
She was born August 19, 1952, in Willard, Ohio, a daughter of the late Elmer and Billie Baugh Bolen.
She was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Mari Kish and two great-grandchildren, Skylor and Sarah Cooper.
She is survived by two daughters, April Bragg (Eugene Ferguson) of Branchland and Brandy Browning (Buddy Browning) of Huntington; one sister, Penny Bragg of Hamlin; two brothers, Michael Bolen and Ralph Bolen, both of Portsmouth, Ohio; nine grandchildren, Seirra Cooper, James Cooper, Michael Kish Jr., Emma Kish, Kaleb Browning, Samantha Bragg, Dora Milam, Andrea Pritchard and Carl Ferguson; and 14 great-grandchildren, Brayden, Hunter, and Coleton Lemons, McKenna Whitt, Skyla and Remington Cooper, Jayden Parsons, Carson and Andrew Hager, Joshua Milam, Kelly and Brody Pritchard, and Bentlee and Paislee Ferguson.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the church prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
