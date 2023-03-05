Joyce Lynn Brohard
JOYCE LYNN BROHARD, 73, of Hurricane, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on March 2, 2023. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton by Pastor Mike Dillon. Burial will be in Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane, W.Va. She was born May 4, 1949, in Robinette, W.Va., a daughter of the late Luther Virgil and Helen V. Childers Lewis. She was preceded in death by one son, Stephen West, and one brother, Robert "Bobby" Lewis. She is survived by her husband, Larry Brohard; special daughter and best friend, Christie Lockhart and her husband Brian of Culloden; two sisters, Eva Jane Perry of Wayne and Julie Daniels of Madison, N.C.; four grandchildren: Laura Boggess (Terry), Shawn Grigoraci, Lindsey Lockhart and Jacob Lockhart; and one great-granddaughter, Olivia Boggess. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service on Tuesday. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

