JOYCE MARIE ADKINS, 94, of Beech Fork, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, March 28, 2021, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, by Elders Emual Adkins and Danny Wooten. Burial will follow in the Jones Cemetery, East Lynn, W.Va. She was born May 31, 1926, a daughter of the late Harlan G. and Geneva Collins Adkins. Joyce was a Rosie the Riveter for Sylvania during WWII. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Hanable Adkins; sisters, Gertrude “Pet” Mills, Mary Mae Adkins and Anna Frye; brothers, Harlan “Bud” Adkins, Leslie “Leck” Adkins, Edward Adkins and an infant brother. Joyce is survived by one son, Rayburn Adkins of Beech Fork; two brothers, Leland Hugh “Hughie” (Alberta) Adkins and Charles Elmer “Sambo” (Wanda) Adkins, all of Beech Fork; a special nephew, Tim Frye (Tammy); and a host of nieces, nephews and friends that loved her dearly. Visitation will be held from noon until service time Sunday at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne.

