JOYCEA.LAWRENCEJOYCEANNLAWRENC
SYSTEM

JOYCE ANN LAWRENCE, age 75, of Ona, W.Va., became a true Christmas angel on December 25, 2022. Born on March 10, 1947, daughter of the late Ernest and Nellie Ferrell and preceded in death by her beloved husband James Lawrence, Joyce will be remembered as a thoughtful, sassy, hardworking woman.

She leaves a legacy of peace and joy to carry on to her children and their families including her daughter and son-in-law Renee and Steve Szekely; her son and daughter-in-law Jason and Angie Lawrence; her grandchildren and their families; Tasha, Kyle, and Amaia Merritt; Meagan, Barry, and Finzel Szekely Baker; Morgan Szekely; and Hayden Lawrence. A dear sister to Jack and Sue Ferrell; Bob and Sharon Ferrell; Donna and Estel Collins; and Kathy and Brian Seidl; and an adored aunt to many nieces and nephews, Joyce joins her siblings Billy Ferrell, Ernie Ferrell, and Betty Vaughan in Heaven.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you