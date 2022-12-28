JOYCEA.LAWRENCEJOYCEANNLAWRENC

JOYCE ANN LAWRENCE, age 75, of Ona, W.Va., became a true Christmas angel on December 25, 2022. Born on March 10, 1947, daughter of the late Ernest and Nellie Ferrell and preceded in death by her beloved husband James Lawrence, Joyce will be remembered as a thoughtful, sassy, hardworking woman.
She leaves a legacy of peace and joy to carry on to her children and their families including her daughter and son-in-law Renee and Steve Szekely; her son and daughter-in-law Jason and Angie Lawrence; her grandchildren and their families; Tasha, Kyle, and Amaia Merritt; Meagan, Barry, and Finzel Szekely Baker; Morgan Szekely; and Hayden Lawrence. A dear sister to Jack and Sue Ferrell; Bob and Sharon Ferrell; Donna and Estel Collins; and Kathy and Brian Seidl; and an adored aunt to many nieces and nephews, Joyce joins her siblings Billy Ferrell, Ernie Ferrell, and Betty Vaughan in Heaven.
Joyce was a member of Lewis Memorial Baptist Church, where she snuggled babies in the nursery, had an incredible group of friends, and served in numerous roles for over 40 years. As the greatest Granny in the world, she encaptured the Christmas spirit throughout the year and made every day magical for her granddaughters and their friends. Her homestyle cooking, knack for cleaning anything, creativity and imagination, and shopping skills will be missed but never forgotten.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Lewis Memorial Baptist Church followed by the funeral service at 1 p.m. Entombment will be at Forest Memorial Park Mausoleum, Milton.
While flowers are welcome, other contributions can be made to the Jeremiah Tree Foundation, PO Box 971, Ona, WV 25545.
Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
