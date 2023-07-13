The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLES EDWARD McCAW, JR., 77, of Huntington, passed away in his home surrounded by family on Sunday, July 9, 2023. He was born on Aug 4th, 1945, in Huntington, to the late Charles and Rosemary "Rosie" McCaw. Throughout his life, Charlie was the rock of his family. Charlie served his customers well as the owner of Foodland grocery store for many years. When he was not working, Charlie enjoyed spending his time fishing on his boat or lake somewhere with his family and friends. Charlie loved his special fur baby Wiki who brought him so much joy and love. He leaves behind his loving wife of 59 years, Mary McCaw of Huntington; one daughter, Debbie Hardwick (Harold) of Barboursville, WV; one son, Charles Edward McCaw III of Barboursville, WV; two grandchildren, Tyler Hardwick of Barboursville, WV and Chase McCaw (Michaela) of Barboursville, WV; numerous nieces and nephews and special friends Bill Hudson (Teresa). Surviving are sisters Judith Duncan (Darrell), Susan Brown and sister-in-law Sharon McCaw. He was also preceded in death by his brother James (Larry) McCaw and grandparents Mr. and Mrs. Charles McCaw and Mr. and Mrs. Uhl. Memorial gathering will be conducted at noon on Friday at Chapman's Mortuary in Huntington with Pastor Rick Glass officiating.

