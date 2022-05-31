JUANITA JEANNINE RAMSEY EPLING, of Salt Rock, born March 21, 1935, went to meet her Lord and Savior on May 28, 2022. She was born to the late Olive Glenna Bledsoe Ramsey Johnson and was the granddaughter of Talmage and Lenora Bledsoe. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Jerry Lee Epling, and son, David Lee Epling. She is survived by two sons, Mark Allen Epling (Barbara Rattenbury Epling) of LaVergne, Tenn., and Michael Shawn Epling of Milton, W.Va.; and a special family member, Lesley Epling Short of Ohio; two grandsons, Frederick Scott Wells of Florida, Dakota Shawn Epling of Milton, W.Va.; granddaughter, Courtney Black of Huntington, W.Va.; great-grandson, Raiyner Wells; sister-in-law, Patricia Ramsey of Barboursville, W.Va.; two nephews, David and Keith Ramsey; and niece, Georgetta Ramsey. A special thanks to Dr. Dewayne Tackett and Dr. Ronald E. Barebo for their many years of care, and to the staff of Paramount Senior Living in Ona, W.Va., and Hospice of Huntington, W.Va. Contributions can be made to Salt Rock Community Church. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 2, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Jason Salmons and Pastor Brian Cardwell. Burial will be in Enon Cemetery, Salt Rock. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
