JUANITA MERRITT ESKEW, 86, of Kenova, passed away Saturday, July 3, 2021, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. Juanita was born May 5, 1935, a daughter of the late Charles Albert and Lilly White Merritt. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Edward Eskew; one sister; and three brothers. She is survived by her son, Randy Eskew; grandson, Anthony Eskew; one daughter-in-law, Laura Eskew Adkins; one sister, Jane Skeans; three brothers, Dallas (Brenda) Merritt, Charles Merritt, Roy Dale (Sandy) Merritt; and a host of other family and friends. Juanita was a member of First Baptist Church of Kenova. She was a homemaker and loved taking care of her family. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. July 6, 2021, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. Visitation will be two hours before the service. Burial at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed at www.RollinsFH.com.

