JUANITA PERRY STATEN, 89, of Prichard, W.Va., passed away peacefully Monday, January 9, 2023, at her daughter's home. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Monday, January 16, 2023, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova with Brother Ric Morrone officiating. Juanita was born June 26, 1933, in Genoa, W.Va., a daughter of the late Albert J. and Thelma Tipton Perry. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband Charles Staten; siblings Albert Perry Jr., Barbara Morrone, David Perry, Jim Perry and Mabel Smith. Survivors include a brother, Richard Perry; daughter Beverly Morrison; two sons, Charles Richard Staten (Jackie) and Christopher Staten (Lori); four grandchildren, Christian (Erin), Dawn (Holly), Jammie (Shane), and Angela (Joe); and several great-grandchildren. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. In lieu of flowers, Juanita has requested donations be made to www.scn2a.org in honor of her great-granddaughter, Harper Jane Morrison. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.

