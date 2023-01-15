JUANITA PERRY STATEN, 89, of Prichard, W.Va., passed away peacefully Monday, January 9, 2023, at her daughter's home. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Monday, January 16, 2023, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova with Brother Ric Morrone officiating. Juanita was born June 26, 1933, in Genoa, W.Va., a daughter of the late Albert J. and Thelma Tipton Perry. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband Charles Staten; siblings Albert Perry Jr., Barbara Morrone, David Perry, Jim Perry and Mabel Smith. Survivors include a brother, Richard Perry; daughter Beverly Morrison; two sons, Charles Richard Staten (Jackie) and Christopher Staten (Lori); four grandchildren, Christian (Erin), Dawn (Holly), Jammie (Shane), and Angela (Joe); and several great-grandchildren. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. In lieu of flowers, Juanita has requested donations be made to www.scn2a.org in honor of her great-granddaughter, Harper Jane Morrison. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Work begins at site of planned Culloden interchange
- Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
- WVSSAC assistant director Reed dead at 55
- Don Nash
- Fiesta Dinnerware announces new color for 2023
- Cabell delegate wants Nov. 14 to be declared state memorial day
- Lawsuit filed against Cabell BOE, employees for negligence against HHS student
- Bill Gates touts nuclear development during energy-focused conversation in Charleston
- Putnam County prosecutor assigned to case of teen fatally struck by off-duty deputy
- Shawn Neal
Collections
- Photos: Huntington Mall hosts Champions Rally for HHS
- Photos: 35th annual The Original Toughman Contest, Saturday
- Photos: Huntington vs. Spring Valley, boys basketball
- Photos: Marshall students begin 2023 spring semester
- Photos: Marshall vs. Southern Miss, men's basketball
- Photos: Chesapeake vs. Gallia Academy, boys basketball
- Photos: Girls basketball, Huntington High vs. Parkersburg
- Photos: 35th annual The Original Toughman Contest, Friday
- Photos: Huntington vs. George Washington, girls basketball
- Photos: Girls basketball, Spring Valley vs. Huntington