JUANITA WELLMAN, 90, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Thursday, July 15, 2021, in Maiden, N.C. She was born July 30, 1930, in Logan, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Homer and Mary Ward. Her husband, Billy Jo Wellman, also preceded her in death, along with four siblings, Betty Terry, Josephine Ward, Mary Ward and Clifford Ward. Survivors include three children, Linda (Laymond) Conrad of Milton, W.Va., Debbie (Sonny) Berry of Maiden, N.C., and Ronnie (Julia) Wellman of Huntington; 11 grandchildren, Brian (Angie) Conrad of Hurricane, W.Va., Kay Grove of Maiden, Larry (Sharon) Moore of Denver, N.C., Shantelle (John) Crouch of Buchanan, Va., Lee (Melissa) Wellman of Cross Lanes, W.Va., Jennifer (Brad) Rowe of Milton, Chris Watson of Huntington, Rhett Berry of Apex, N.C., Bruce (Katie) Berry, also of Apex, Carter (Kate) Berry of Winston-Salem, N.C., and Alyn (Adam) Beauregard of Powhaton, Va.; 15 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Also surviving is one brother, Homer M. Ward of Wayne, W.Va.; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Visitation will begin at noon on Monday, July 19, 2021, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Procession to the cemetery will depart at 1 p.m. to Mount Vernon Cemetery for graveside services with Pastor Jerry Casteele officiating.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you