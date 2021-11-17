JUDAH ANN KELLEY DANIELS passed away on November 14, 2021, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 18 , 2021, at Crown City Cemetery, Crown City, Ohio. Judah was born to the late Virginia Curnutte Kelley and Robert Kelley on February 11, 1941, in Wayne County, W.Va. She attended and graduated from Huntington High School and was a retired librarian, having worked for the Army Corps of Engineers. She was preceded in death by her husband and high school sweetheart, Dale Daniels, and son-in-law, William Turnbull Jr. Judah is survived by daughters, Robin Daniels Turnbull of Huntington, W.Va., and Rebecca Daniels Barbera (Pat) of Richmond, Va.; grandchildren, Annie and John Kennedy, Lindsay Barbera, and a special great-granddaughter, Sophia Kennedy, all of Richmond, Va.; one sister, Paula Kelley Randolph of Mercerville, Ohio, and one brother, Jack Kelley (Doris) of Crown City, Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff on Telemetry at St. Mary’s Medical Center at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House for their compassion and care. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, 3100 Staunton Road, Huntington, WV 25702, or to a charity of your choice. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family during this time. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
