JUDITH A. JACKSON, 86, of Milton, W.Va., passed away August 14, 2022, at her home. She was born March 4, 1936, in Milton, W.Va., a daughter of the late Ralph and Eva Conner Kirtley. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin Jackson. She is survived by one sister and brother-in-law, Phyllis and Scott Smith of Milton; one brother and sister-in-law, Howard and Pam Kirtley of Milton; two nieces, Stephanie Rosier and Holli Walker. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, 1901 James River Road, Huntington, WV, 25701 or Hospice of Huntington, P.O. Box 464, Huntington, WV, 25709.

