JUDITH A. PEASE of Barboursville, West Virginia, peacefully passed into the arms of her loving Savior, Jesus Christ on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, after an 8-year battle with cancer. Affectionately called JuJu by her loving husband of 40 years, Ron; her two grandchildren, Collin and Quinn; her daughter Erin (Will) and by many close family and friends. She was born in Clarksburg, W.Va., on June 15, 1945, and attended Bridgeport High School. After high school, she earned a degree in business from Clarksburg Business School. She was employed by Hope Gas and Ingersoll Rand Equipment, both of Clarksburg, as an Executive Secretary. Residing in Barboursville since 1983, Judy was the church Secretary at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Huntington, W.Va., for more than 13 years, until she retired. A memorial service and luncheon will be held at 11 a.m. January 28, 2023, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 721 12th Avenue, Huntington, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of Huntington or St. Paul Lutheran Church.
