JUDITH ANN WATTS DUDLEY, 82 of Hope Mills, N.C., passed away on Monday, February 20, 2023.
Judy was born on April 24, 1940, in Stephenson County, Ill. Judy is the daughter of the late Ralph and Elsie Watts. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Glen Dudley.
Judy was raised in Oregon, Ill. She graduated from Oregon High School in the class of 1958. She attended and graduated from Sterling School of Beauty Culture. Judy worked in Oregon and then purchased the Petite Beauty Salon in the 1960's. She later spent many years at Salon Farouche in Huntington, W.Va.
She is survived by her son, Paul Race of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; son Peter Race of Fayetteville; grandchildren Brent Race (fiancé Sarah McComas), Jean-Paul Race, and Jocelyn Race; great-granddaughter on the way Eleanor Francis Race; siblings Joyce Davis (Larry), Roger Watts, Roland Watts (Linda), Vicky Beard (Bub), and Jeff Watts (Denise); stepmother Verna Watts; several nieces and nephews, and a host of other family and friends.
Judy enjoyed several hobbies in her free time, to include her love of gardening, fishing, bird watching, and caring for her fur babies. She loved her family immensely and was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend. Judy will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
There will be a celebration of Judy's life at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 13, 2023, at Pinecrest Funeral and Cremation Services in Hope Mills, N.C.
