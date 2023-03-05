Judith Ann Watts Dudley
JUDITH ANN WATTS DUDLEY, 82 of Hope Mills, N.C., passed away on Monday, February 20, 2023.

Judy was born on April 24, 1940, in Stephenson County, Ill. Judy is the daughter of the late Ralph and Elsie Watts. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Glen Dudley.

