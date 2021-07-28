JUDITH ANNE BURGESS-RIGGS, 70, of Huntington, mother of Kim Burgess and Chris Burgess, died July 20 at her daughter’s home. There will be a family graveside service at Woodmere Memorial Park. Friends and family may gather from 5 to 7 p.m. July 29 at Chapman’s Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Cabell/Wayne County Animal Shelter. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

