Judith Evelyn Cobb Bradbury
JUDITH EVELYN COBB BRADBURY went to be with her heavenly Father on November 26, 2022, at Paramount Senior Living. She was preceded in death by her husband Homer Poe Bradbury, a son David Michael Boston, and a stepson Scott Bradbury. Survivors include her son Robert Scott Boston, stepdaughter Lisa Bradbury and sister Suzy Cobb Landau. She is also survived by three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was a member of Dillon Chapel United Methodist Church where she served in many capacities. Judy was a loving mother and cared deeply for her children. She had a servant's heart and lived a life dedicated to helping others. She was a caregiver for many friends and relatives during her lifetime. She was a graduate of Huntington East High School, attended Marshall University and served as a member of many boards including Ronald McDonald Home, Hospice and Habitat for Humanity. Her various careers included being a buyer for Anderson Newcombe and Stone and Thomas Department Stores. She worked for many years at the Huntington Gas Company and was owner and manager of Bradbury, Inc., a women's dress boutique. A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Rd., Huntington, near Barboursville. The family will receive friends an hour prior to service on Thursday at the mortuary. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to be made to Hospice of Huntington, 1101 6th Ave. Huntington, WV 25701. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.

