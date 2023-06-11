Judith Hicks Clark Russell

JUDITH HICKS CLARK RIDDLE RUSSELL, 81, of Shelburne, Vermont, formerly of Huntington and a graduate of Huntington High School class of 1960, passed away after a lengthy illness on April 23, 2023, at McClure-Miller Respite Home in Colchester, Vermont. She was predeceased by her father Clifford Hicks of Huntington, her mother Ruth Russell Hicks Morrison, proprietor of the College Inn Restaurant on 4th Avenue, her sister Jacqueline Longfellow Maynard (Gary) of Huntington, and her grandson James Joseph Samples. She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Donald Russell of Shelburne, Vermont, five children, Tamara Samples McCloud (Ike) of Milton, WV, Tiffany Jones (Randall) of Barboursville, WV, Timothy Paul Clark of, Chaffee, MO, Kristina Riddle Keaten (late Kevin Keaten) of Fraziers Bottom, WV, Kimberly Ramsey (Billy) of Morgantown, WV and one stepdaughter Daranee Russell of Miami, Florida. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren and by her nephew, Roger Longfellow of Huntington. Judith worked for more than a decade as the Assistant Bookstore Manager at Marshall University before moving to Washington, D.C. in 1981, where she worked as assistant to the president at Ratcliff-Cali & Company. After moving to Vermont with her husband in January 1986 she became an Advocate with the US Internal Revenue Service and worked there for twenty years before retiring in 2010. Graveside services will be held at Woodmere Memorial Park at 10 a.m. on June 22, rain or shine, officiated by the Reverend Cledith Bub Campbell of Altizer Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers the family requests that any donations be made to the McClure-Miller Respite Home, 3113 Roosevelt Highway, Colchester, Vermont 05446.
