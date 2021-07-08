JUDITH KAY SIMPSON, 74, of Hurricane, W.Va., passed away on July 6, 2021, to be reunited with her one true love, husband Sam, on what would have been their 58th wedding anniversary, and her daughter, Carissa. Kay was preceded in death by her parents, John Lewis Young and Eunice Watkins Young, husband, Sam Simpson, daughter, Carissa Simpson-Averbeck, and siblings, Peggy Rigney and Danny Young. Kay was a 1966 graduate of Huntington East High School and was an avid WVU football fan. She is survived by her beloved daughter and daughter-in-law, Kindra Simpson (Hannah) of Dunbar, W.Va., and other family members. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, July 9, 2021, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, W.Va., with Gerald Foster officiating. Burial will follow in Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service Friday at the funeral home. You may share memories of Kay by visiting her tribute page at www.ChapmanFuneralHomes.com. Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, is honored to serve the Simpson family.
