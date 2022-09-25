Judith Kay Trautner

JUDITH KAY TRAUTNER, 69, of Salt Rock, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, September 6, 2022. She was born January 30, 1953 in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Charles Trautner and Margaret Louise Metheny Trautner. She was retired from the Veterans Administration Regional Office. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a one sister, Emily Susan Trautner. She is survived by one brother, Charles Andrew Trautner of Salt Rock. Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at the Springhill Cemetery, Huntington, with Minister Danny Evans officiating. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, in charge of arrangements.

