Judith Lane Plumley
JUDITH LANE PLUMLEY, 79, a lifelong resident of Hamlin, W.Va., gained her angel wings and went on to be with her heavenly father on March 23, 2023, at her home on Middle Creek Road, after a difficult battle with lung cancer.

Judy, the daughter of Maggie Yeager Harris (Elmo) and Clifford Slone, was born on 27 September 1943 in West Hamlin, W.Va. In 1959 she married the love of her life, Wilfred Plumley Sr., going on to have five children: Wilfred Jr., Douglas, Dallas, Bonnie and Rodney; eleven grandchildren; four step-grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and seven great- great-grandchildren. God blessed them with over 63 years of sharing their lives together.

