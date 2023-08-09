The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

JUDITH LYNN PACK HAGER, 65, of Salt Rock, W.Va., passed away Friday, July 28, 2023. She was born December 4, 1957, a son of the late Lois V. Pack and James A. Pack. She is survived by her son, Cory S. Pack of Salt Rock; brother Timothy E. Pack (Teresa) of Salt Rock; sister Amanda B. Moore (Garth) of Hurricane, W.Va.; grandson Chad M. Moore (Cheyenne) of Hurricane, W.Va.; and a host of cousins, an aunt, and nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Wanda Wilson for her love and kindness. Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, August 11, 2023, at Enon Cemetery, Salt Rock, with Steve Johnson officiating. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

