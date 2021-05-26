JUDITH MARIE SMITH, of Lincoln County, W.Va., 80, passed away on Monday, May 10, 2021, in Genesis Health Care in Hurricane, W.Va. Judith was born in Lincoln County, W.Va., to the late Clyde Lewis and Arminta Sowards Smith. She was a 1958 graduate of Hamlin High School. Judith worked in Charleston for more than 30 years for the West Virginia State Legislature Office in many administrative positions. She is survived by her brother, Jimmy C. Smith of Abingdon, Va.; nephews, J. Craig Smith of Huntersville, N.C., and D. Paul Smith of Bethlehem, Pa. The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Open Door Bible Church, 6711 State Route 34 (South), with Pastor Robert McCallister officiating. A private family graveside service will follow at the Trace Fork Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. until service time. In lieu of flowers, please make donations for the cemetery, c/o Trace Fork Baptist, P.O. Box 367, Hurricane, WV 25526, in Judith’s name. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is assisting her family with arrangements.
