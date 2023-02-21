Judith Paulette Ross
JUDITH PAULETTE ROSS, 76, of Milton, W.Va., passed away February 19, 2023, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, February 23, 2023 at Enon Cemetery by Pastor Will Basham. She was born January 17, 1947, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Gaston and Lula Sibyl Moore Carter. She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Ross; three sisters, Naomi Clark, Helen Erwin and Loretta Carter; brothers Earl Carter, Keith Carter, Phillip Carter, Michael Carter, Daniel Carter and Jerry Carter. She is survived by one daughter, Amy (Mark) Lovejoy; two sisters, Deloris Bias and Sharon (Joe) Nance; two brothers, Lloyd (Juanita) Carter and Rodney (Elaine) Carter; four grandchildren, Christopher Lovejoy, Kimmie Lovejoy, Rylee Lovejoy, Kylee Lovejoy; a host of nieces and nephews; and special friend at Paramount Senior Living, Lisa Shull. The family wants to thank Paramount Senior Living for their love and care over the past year and also to the staff at the Hospice House. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

