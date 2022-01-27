JUDITH SUE OSBURN, 75, of Huntington, W.Va., passed from this life Thursday, January 13, 2022, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, January 28, at the Reger Funeral Home Chapel. Judy was born October 17, 1946, in Huntington, W.Va., to the late Clarence and Marie Tiller. Also preceding her in death were her brothers, Danny Tiller, Emil Tiller, David Tiller, John Tiller and Clarence Jr. “Bug” Tiller, and her sisters, Nancy Tiller Danford and Hazel Tiller Thompson. Judy was a homemaker, a home health caregiver and a talented decorator and crafter. She is survived by her children, Richard Osburn, Steve Osburn (Angie), Sam Osburn, Tammy Osburn Gill (Mike); her grandchildren, Jessica, Tyler, Jacob, Miranda, Avarie, Brooke, Logan, Hannah and Mason; her great-grandchildren, Tori, Brennen, Kaylee, Tyler, Tierdin, Carly and James; her brother, Jack Tiller; and numerous nieces, nephews and sisters-in-law, as well as many friends that loved her dearly. Judy lived a joyful, vibrant, beautiful life. She had a caring, giving heart and fun-loving, lively personality. Her welcoming smile and contagious laugh will forever be missed. Visitors will be received Friday, January 28, from 6 p.m. until service time at 7 p.m. at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Woman who embezzled millions from Huntington nonprofit set for sentencing
- CHRISTOPHER AUSTIN JONES
- Nucor announcement spurs interest at retired Philip Sporn plant in Mason County
- Former Huntington children's nonprofit worker gets seven years for stealing $4.7 million
- GREGORY ALLEN TOWNSEND
- KELLY M. STILTNER DICK
- ANGELA MICHELLE JOHNSTON
- Police roundup: One in custody after ‘emergency situation’ draws police to West Huntington
- South Point couple who died in home fire ID’d
- RONALD “MARK” CHAPMAN
Collections
- Photos: Strike rally outside of Special Metals
- Photos: The Good Time Bad Art Show
- Photos: High school wrestling, Cabell Midland vs. Huntington High
- Photos: Boys basketball, Huntington High vs. Cabell Midland
- Photos: Blenko Glass Company's 6th annual Water Bottle Week
- Photos: Overnight snow covers area
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Hurricane, boys basketball
- Photos: Marshall women's basketball takes on Florida Atlantic
- Photos: Marshall vs. FIU, women's basketball
- Photos: Gayle Manchin tours West Edge