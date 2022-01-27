JUDITH SUE OSBURN, 75, of Huntington, W.Va., passed from this life Thursday, January 13, 2022, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, January 28, at the Reger Funeral Home Chapel. Judy was born October 17, 1946, in Huntington, W.Va., to the late Clarence and Marie Tiller. Also preceding her in death were her brothers, Danny Tiller, Emil Tiller, David Tiller, John Tiller and Clarence Jr. “Bug” Tiller, and her sisters, Nancy Tiller Danford and Hazel Tiller Thompson. Judy was a homemaker, a home health caregiver and a talented decorator and crafter. She is survived by her children, Richard Osburn, Steve Osburn (Angie), Sam Osburn, Tammy Osburn Gill (Mike); her grandchildren, Jessica, Tyler, Jacob, Miranda, Avarie, Brooke, Logan, Hannah and Mason; her great-grandchildren, Tori, Brennen, Kaylee, Tyler, Tierdin, Carly and James; her brother, Jack Tiller; and numerous nieces, nephews and sisters-in-law, as well as many friends that loved her dearly. Judy lived a joyful, vibrant, beautiful life. She had a caring, giving heart and fun-loving, lively personality. Her welcoming smile and contagious laugh will forever be missed. Visitors will be received Friday, January 28, from 6 p.m. until service time at 7 p.m. at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

