On January 8, 2023, JUDITH V. ROGERS, a beloved mother, grandmother and friend, passed away. She was eighty-three years old. Born to Earnest Vance and Dorothy Bills Lambert, Judy graduated from Barboursville High School in 1957 and went on to work for CSX Railway in Huntington, West Virginia and then, in 1986, to Jacksonville, Florida. She was married to Harl Clark Rogers, Jr. for 28 years and is mother to Laura ( Rogers) Huang (Howard Huang) and Robin Rogers-Mazo (Marc Mazo). She has three beautiful granddaughters: Danielle Mazo, Amanda Huang and Evelyn Huang. She was preceded in death by her brother, Larry J. Vance. Judy worked for the railroad for 42 years and retired in Jacksonville and then Clearwater, Florida. Memorial services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, February 10, 2023 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, in Barboursville, WV. Burial will follow at Green Valley Cemetery, Branchland. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

