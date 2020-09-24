JUDSON MAVERICK MAYNARD, 10 months, of Lavalette, W.Va., passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020, in Lavalette. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, with Pastor Justin Berry officiating. Burial will follow in Mays Cemetery, Lavalette. He was born November 12, 2019, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of Hank and Katy Maynard of Lavalette. In addition to his parents, he is survived by one brother, Tucker Maynard of Lavalette; maternal grandparents, Donnie and DiAnne Saine of Baltimore, Md.; paternal grandparents, Sue (Mike) Hamilton of Lavalette and Obie (Theresa) Maynard of Huntington; great-grandparents, Gene Saine of Cockeysville, Md., and Glenn Berry of Lavalette; aunts, Ali Saine of Kansas City, Mo., and Annie (Matthew) Adkins of Lavalette; three cousins, Hallie, Sydnie and Parker; several extended family members, friends and medical team too numerous to mention. Judson was loved beyond measure. Despite having a devastating and terminal illness, Judson achieved many small milestones. Judson had a beautiful life full of love and snuggles thanks to his family, friends and medical team. Friends may call one hour prior to services at Morris Funeral Home.
