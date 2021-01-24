JUDY A. BAKER passed away on January 17, 2021, in Bradenton, Florida. She was born on April 20, 1938, in Huntington, West Virginia, the daughter of Eleanor and George Scott. Judy was raised in Huntington and graduated from Huntington High School in 1956. She married David Baker and moved often during David’s service in the United States Army. During this time, they raised four children — Barbara, Chuck, Susan and Karen. Judy and David moved to Bradenton, Florida, in 1981, where Judy was a founding partner in Kroboth and Helm Mortgage Company. Judy loved to travel, and she planned many trips all over the world. She was an avid reader, and she shared that passion by serving as a library volunteer. She was a gracious host for many celebrations and gatherings with her family and friends. Judy will be remembered for her quick wit, her determined spirit and her generosity. Judy is preceded in death by son, Charles Baker. She will be missed by her husband of 65 years, D. David Baker; children, Barbara (Joe) Pfeiffer, Susan (Kelly) Gelarden, Karen Baten; daughter-in-law, Debra Baker; grandchildren, Jeffrey (Jenny) Pfeiffer, Holly (Joe Jr.) Ramos, Carrie (Ian) Cole, Chris (Lynn) Baker, Kim (Dan) Bergman, Ian Gelarden, Megan Gelarden, Bradley Baten, Andrew (Nikki) Baten, Melanie (Joel) Ferguson, and great-grandchildren, Peyton and Parker Ramos, Abigail and Will Pfeiffer, Taylor, Hannah and Charlotte Baker, Caiden and Logan Bergman, and Asher Baten. No services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Friends of the East Manatee Library at Lakewood Ranch or to the Cancer Research Institute.
