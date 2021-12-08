JUDY ANN ALTIZER, 70, of Huntington, passed away Monday, December 6, 2021, in Thomas Memorial Hospital in Charleston. She was born December 1, 1951, in Huntington, W.Va., daughter of the late Albert Hager and Violet Albright. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Timothy Hager, Priscilla Lawson; and ex-husband, Roger Johnson. Judy was a retired Registered Nurse with Coordinating Council For Independent Living and was a member of Christ Temple Church. She is survived by her daughters, Anita Albright (Paula Thomas) and Terra Martin (Mike); brothers, Cliff Hager (Vivian), Albert Hager (Bobbi), Mark Hager; sisters, Louise Webb (Gary), Bonnie Altizer; grandchildren, Megan Wallace, Madison Martin, Tanner Martin, Taryn Martin; brother-in-law, Keith Lawson; nephews, TJ Basenback, Chris Albright; stepfather, Sambo Albright; the father of her children, Clarence Albright; and a host of friends. Funeral services will be conducted at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, WV 25705, at 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 9, 2021, with Pastor Chuck Lawrence officiating. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery in Proctorville, Ohio. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service time at the mortuary on Thursday. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.

