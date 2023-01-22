JUDY ANN ARBOGAST, 78, of Huntington, W.Va., wife of William David Arbogast Sr., passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023, at her residence. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. She was born December 28, 1944 in Milton, W.Va., a daughter of the late Rufus L. and Mary Mossie McCoy Johnson. Judy was a homemaker. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a son, Mark David Arbogast, and daughter, Kim Arbogast; and brothers and sister: Leo Johnson, Floyd Johnson, Hoover Johnson and Geneva Johnson. Additional survivors include sons, William David Arbogast Jr. and William Bryan Arbogast; daughter, Lori Arbogast; grandchildren: Samantha Nicole Arbogast, Jessica Lynn Arbogast, Mark Tyler Arbogast and Lori Jo Arbogast. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you