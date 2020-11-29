JUDY BAYS, 75, of Huntington, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020, in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, November 30, 2020, at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Burial will follow. She was born April 9, 1945, in Riverside, California, to the late Lloyd and Harriett Gillespie Curtis. Judy graduated from Huntington High School in 1963 and was a graduate of Huntington Junior College and a volunteer at Cabell Huntington Hospital for 10 years. She is survived by her children and their families, Scott and Andrea Sword and Cole Chaney, Sherri and Mark Shaver and Mark and Matt Shaver, and Robert and Misty Bays and Adam Barber, Amanda MacKenzie and Robert Bays Jr. There will be no visitation or procession to the cemetery. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

