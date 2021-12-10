JUDY DAVIS, 78, formerly of Wayne County, passed away Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at her home in Elkin, N.C. A memorial service will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, December 12, 2021, at Morris Funeral Home in Wayne. Burial for family will take place at Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. She was born December 20, 1942, in Logan County, a daughter of the late Wiley Davis and Ethel Williams. Judy was a teacher, primarily in the Wayne County school system. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Wiley F. Davis. Survivors include one sister, Sharon (Jim) Moore of Elkin, N.C.; one brother, Donald (Gloria) Davis of Huntersville, N.C.; three nephews, Chris (Melissa) Dickerson of Hurricane, W.Va., Jason (Ken) Sisney of Sacramento, California, and Kevin (Patti) Davis of Chicago, Illinois; two nieces, Kimberly (Peter) Adolf of Huntersville, N.C., and Ashley Moore of Wilmington, N.C.; three great-nieces, Grace Dickerson, Maggie Dickerson and Madeline Adolf; one great-nephew, Colin Davis; and special friends, Barbara Wilson, Marsha Powers, Karen Maynard and Vernon Shy. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Judy’s memory to fund updates to Wayne Middle School’s library. Checks should be made payable to Wayne Middle School (Library Fund in memory of Judy Davis in the memo field), 200 Pioneer Road, Wayne, WV 25570. 

