Judy Jeanette Christian

JUDY JEANETTE CHRISTIAN, 82, of Kenova, West Virginia, born June 29, 1941, left this world on September 15, 2023 surrounded by her daughters and granddaughters.

She will be incredibly missed and lovingly remembered as a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother (2Gs) by her family: Zane Christian, Stacey Deerfield (Timothy, Dana, Drew, & Spooner), Cindy Rice (Addison & Weston), Tonya Jones (Chris, Amanda, & Aiden), Scott Christian (Jamie, Jared, & Ellie Mae), and Tennyson Christian. Judy joined Joseph Lee Salyers and Michael Aaron Salyers Christian in heaven.

