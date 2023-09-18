JUDY JEANETTE CHRISTIAN, 82, of Kenova, West Virginia, born June 29, 1941, left this world on September 15, 2023 surrounded by her daughters and granddaughters.
She will be incredibly missed and lovingly remembered as a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother (2Gs) by her family: Zane Christian, Stacey Deerfield (Timothy, Dana, Drew, & Spooner), Cindy Rice (Addison & Weston), Tonya Jones (Chris, Amanda, & Aiden), Scott Christian (Jamie, Jared, & Ellie Mae), and Tennyson Christian. Judy joined Joseph Lee Salyers and Michael Aaron Salyers Christian in heaven.
The family will be holding their own memorial services.
They ask that no gifts or flowers be sent, but if you feel led to give, please do so to the Homestead Unit of the Heritage Center (Huntington, WV).
Reger Funeral Home Ceredo-Kenova Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.regerfh.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
EDWIN "ROSSIE" ROSS WHITE JR., 88, of Lesage died Sept. 13. Funeral services will be conduct…
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com.
Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication.
Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.